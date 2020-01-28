Bulk of NGO funding goes to health and education sectors

By MARY WAMBUI

Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Tharaka-Nithi, West Pokot and Bomet counties have the least number of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) currently implementing projects in the jurisdictions due to poor infrastructure. This is according to the second annual sector report released Tuesday by the NGOs Co-ordination Board.

Counties with the highest number of NGOs presence include Nairobi with 1,252 followed by Kiambu with 396, Kisumu (387), Nakuru (372), Kajiado (335) and Mombasa (282).

The Board noted that out of the 11,262 NGOs registered in the country, only 8,893 are actively engaged in projects.

According to the report, in the last financial year, 3,028 organisations received Sh165.9 billion in funding — an eight per cent increase compared to the previous year where 2,776 NGOs reported receiving Sh153.2 billion from donors, local partners, income generating activities and undisclosed sources.

World Vision Kenya was listed as having received the highest funding in the year under review at Sh8.2 billion, followed by Care International (Sh5.2 billion) and Compassion International Kenya (Sh4.7 billion).

Out of the 165.9 billion received, Sh78.8 billion was spent on direct project implementation in the country, a 14 per cent rise compared to the Sh69.1 billion spent in the previous year. The increase, the board noted, could have been due to more organisations submitting their annual reports.

The heath sector received the highest funding — over Sh13 billion was spent on promoting general health, Sh10 billion went towards the fight against HIV/Aids and Sh4.2 billion to promoting population and reproductive health.

The education sector received the second largest share of the funding at Sh9.4 billion, followed closely by relief and disaster management efforts at Sh8.8 billion. African Academy of Sciences, World Vision Kenya and Plan International were the biggest financiers of education in the period under review.

The report, whose launch coincided with the start of the NGO week, is aimed at enhancing accountability by NGOs.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who attended the launch of the report, noted that non-state actors played a significant role in promoting development in the country and pledged government support for those that operate within the law.

Dr Matiang’i said the strained relationship the government had with NGOs was now in the past and welcomed the organisations to partner with the government in implementing development projects and promoting civic education across the country.

“As a country, we have now developed a solid tradition of effective partnerships between government and NGOs and we want to move forward in that trajectory,” he said.

The CS added: “None of you should look over your shoulders and worry about things that you used to worry about a long time ago. The modern-day Kenya is an environment for all of us to work together and participate in the enhancement of our country even when we don’t agree”.