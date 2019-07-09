His mother says he is so traumatised he can't even name the culprits.

The boy allegedly has been suffering abuse since he joined the school last year.

By AMINA WAKO

By OUMA WANZALA

Education officials have opened investigations into bullying claims that have rocked Nairobi School after a parent said her son was left needing surgery from injuries inflicted by prefects.

The team includes four officers from Teachers Service Commission, six from the Nairobi regional education office and Mr Caspal Maina, who is school principal.

Nairobi Westlands Sub-County Education Director Mr Chirchir is also in the meeting at the school and told the Nation investigations will be completed by end of Tuesday.

At the moment, the school has denied access to journalists covering the abuse story.

'UNWELL'

The Form Two student's parents said they received a call from the school last week to go pick up their son because he was unwell.

The student was allegedly assaulted by prefects, abuse said to have been meted on him since he was a Form One.

But the school administration has denied reports of the assault, saying they learnt of the incident from social media.

However, relatives who spoke to Nairobi News confirmed that the student is set to undergo surgery.

The boy’s mother shared her frustration in a WhatsApp group composed of parents and students.

“…..Am looking at our son now and I can’t believe Nairobi School has wasted him so much. We have to supervise him even as he eats and brushes his teeth.

Went to pick him and found he had lost most of his uniform, looking dirty and unkempt. He is even back to peeing in bed something he had never done. He has gone mute and can’t even name the prefects who beat him. I feel so tired and I don’t have energy to fight right now. Let us first address the health issues. Please pray for him”

The student is said to have spent few days in a sanatorium after the incident.