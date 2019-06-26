By BRIAN OKINDA

Controversial businessman Paul Kobia and 13 other people spent Wednesday night at the Muthaiga Police Station and will to be arraigned Thursday to answer charges of defrauding a Dubai national of Sh170 million.

Officers from the Serious Crimes Unit raided his house at Riverside, Nairobi, and spent the better part of the day there before leaving with the businessman at 4pm in a convoy of vehicles.

Two of Mr Kobia’s vehicles, a Chrysler and a Toyota Lexus, were also impounded and taken to the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu road.

The detectives who arrived shortly after 10am, found the gates closed and forced their way in.

“Mr Kobia’s lawyer, Henry Kurauka, said he was in talks with the businessman.

Mr Kobia claimed that he was being targeted because he had announced his intention to vie for the presidency.