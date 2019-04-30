By JOEL MUINDE

More by this Author

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has launched a new mobile numbering prefix 01xx.

The telco regulator's Director-General Francis Wangusi on Tuesday said the release was due to increased demand for SIM cards, mobile data, machine to machine communications and other emerging technologies.

CA said the new 01 prefix, which takes effect immediately, has a capacity of 100 million.

"Safaricom and Airtel have already been issues with two million and three million numbers respectively under this prefix," said Mr Wangusi in a statement to the press.