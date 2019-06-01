CBK unveils new generation currency notes

By DAVID MWERE

The Central Bank of Kenya has unveiled new generation currency notes. The new bank notes in Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, Sh500 and Sh1000 denominations were unveiled by the CBK during Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok County on June 1, 2019.

The front of the notes bear the image on Kenyatta International Convention Centre, one of the iconic land marks in Kenya. It also has a dove to symbolise a peaceful country.

The images of the bank notes symbolise green energy, agriculture, social services, tourism and governance.

The CBK says the notes, which are more accessible to visually impaired persons, will operate alongside the old ones.