Chief Justice David Maraga and his wife Yucabeth Nyaboke have been involved in a road crash at Ngata area in Nakuru County.

The president of Kenya’s Supreme Court was taken and admitted to the emergency section of Nakuru War Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mongo Chimwaga told the Nation that Judge Maraga and his wife are in stable conditions.

Later, the CJ confirmed their condition in a tweet: "My wife and I were involved in an accident in Nakuru this morning on our way to church. We are undergoing medical observation. My driver and aide who were with us are also okay. We thank God for His mercies. Thank you Kenyans for your prayers and concern."

CJ Maraga's wife Eucabeth Nyaboke is assisted to a waiting ambulance at the War Memorial Hospital. The ambulance was to take them to Lanet to be flown to Nairobi. PHOTO | ERIC MATARA | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

The two spent close to three hours at the hospital where they were stabilised.

A few minutes to 1pm, CJ Maraga walked out of the hospital as the couple headed for Lanet military airstrip to be airlifted to the capital Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Unlike the judge who walked without assistance, his wife, who suffered neck injuries, was helped by the nurses to board the ambulance.

Judge Maraga and his wife survived the crash with minor injuries. PHOTO | COURTESY

"The CJ and his wife were heading to church in Ngata area, when their vehicle was hit by a personal car. They are in a stable condition," said Mr Chimwaga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, he said, had directed the Kenya Defence Forces in Lanet to evacuate CJ Maraga and his wife to the capital.

Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha confirmed the crash, saying Justice Maraga and his wife suffered "minor injuries".

The top judge, the head of Kenya's judiciary, suffered minor head injuries.

Only the front part of the car was damaged in the crash. PHOTO | COURTESY

It was not immediately clear how the 10.45am crash happened but the regional coordinator and other sources told the Nation that Judge Maraga's Mercedes Benz was hit by an oncoming personal car.

The collision happened as the couple crossed Ng'ata Bridge.

The crash comes barely a day after the chief justice visited Nakuru War Memorial to check on his bodyguard on Friday.

The security man was admitted there for about four days after he was involved in yet another road accident.

By noon, KDF emergency crew were preparing to airlift the couple and the bodyguard from Lanet military airstrip to Nairobi.