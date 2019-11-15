By SYLVANIA AMBANI

The government has, once again, said no to unemployed youth and handed plum State jobs to men and women who already have fat payslips.

The appointments, that on Friday touched off social media buzz, are contained in a gazette notice dated November 15.

Among the appointees is acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani's wife Gumato who was awarded two jobs.

Her appointment means for the Yatanis, employment opportunities come ‘double double’ since her husband— who holds the Cabinet dockets of Treasury and Labour— already has two pay cheques from the public coffers.

Dr Gumato was appointed by Education CS George Magoha as the chairperson of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) Council where she will serve for a period of three years with effect from November 8, 2019.

On the other hand, Industry, Trade and Co-operatives CS Peter Munya named Dr Gumato a member of the Taskforce on Standards and Quality Infrastructure Reforms in Kenya.

The taskforce is mandated to review and evaluate in comprehensive terms, the weaknesses and shortcomings of Kenyan standards and quality.

It will also analyse the ecosystem policy, legal and legislative frameworks of various institutions, and make appropriate recommendations.

UPROAR

Other appointments include Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar who was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a Trustee of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya.

These appointments come in the wake of a public uproar over continued employment of persons, Kenyan youth say, are past the retirement age.

The young people are upset because President Kenyatta had promised Kenyans that if re-elected his government would work to create more jobs for them.

During the launch of their revised manifesto, the ruling Jubilee Party said it has prioritised youth employment with a target to create at least 6.5 million jobs by 2022.

DEFENCE

But last year, President Kenyatta had to defend himself after appointing 91-year-old former vice-president Moody Awori to be in charge of the Sports Fund.

In his defence, the head of state claimed that some young people in Kenya cannot be entrusted with public funds.

In October, Labour CS Yatani appointed former Othaya MP Mary Wambui to be the chairperson of the National Employment Authority for the next three years.