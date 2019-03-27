By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

The Lake Victoria Environmental Management Project (LVEMP) is on the spot over suspected irregularities in the procurement of a Sh76 million dredging machine meant to remove the invasive water hyacinth weed from the lake.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko and LVEMP manager Fransisca Owuor on Wednesday faced members of the Regional Integration Committee of the National Assembly to explain why the machine acquired in 2016 has remained idle.

LVEMP has been funded by the World Bank but has been unable to deal with the intrusive weed about 21 years since it was established.

The MPs also raised concerns that the project has received over Sh4 billion from the World Bank to cater for tree planting and other initiatives, but that the impact is yet to be felt by the local community.

WRONG SPECIFICATIONS

It emerged that LVEMP procured the dredging machine well aware that it did not have the right specifications to deal with the weed that has made transportation of goods and fishing expeditions difficult.

Victoria, the second largest fresh water lake in the world, covers the three East African Countries - Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The failures at LVEMP forced the government to acquire another dredging vessel owned by Ugandan firm, Mango Tree Group, which was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila early in 2019l.

The machine that is now under use is 70 metres long and weighs about 4,000 tonnes.

Though the supplier is demanding more to fix the unused dredger, the World Bank has given the implementing agency until April 30 to resolve the stand-off with the ministry and suspended all projects in the lake basin region for stock-taking on the return on investments.

MACHINE REPAIRS

It also emerged that payments of up to 90 percent of the total cost were made to UK-based Unit Export Limited, which supplied the machine even before it certified fit for use.

This was despite an inspection and acceptance committee voicing concerns that the machine failed to meet the specifications of the bid.

According to Mr Tobiko, the supplier acknowledged the existence of flaws but made an about-turn after being asked to take remedial measures for the machine to be put to use.

“We have put the matter before the Attorney-General’s office with a view to getting an advisory opinion on the proposal that we raise Sh1 million to repair the machine,” Mr Tobiko told the committee.

Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara claimed some parts of the machine were fabricated and assembled locally and yet touted as having been made in Italy.

The machine has not been accepted and MPs raised fears that taxpayers may lose the Sh76 million already paid to the supplier.

COSTLY RESOLUTION

The removal of water hyacinth is part of efforts to transform lake-related activities, which include construction of a new port as well as rehabilitation of related infrastructure.

Although the dispute can only be resolved by the international arbitration tribunal, Mr Tobiko says it would be costly to handle it at such a level.

The CS said he initiated an internal inquiry to ascertain how the lapses occurred and look into other expenses.

“We are trying to get an answer, within the law, together with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). We are eager to resolve this matter as it has taken too long," he said.