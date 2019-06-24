  1. Home
Cabinet Secretaries questioned over plan to stop DP Ruto 2022 poll bid

Monday June 24 2019

DCI headquarters

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu Road. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Four Cabinet Secretaries from Mt Kenya record statements with DCI over claims of holding secret meetings to plot against DP Ruto presidential bid.
By VINCENT ACHUKA
At least four Cabinet Secretaries from Mt Kenya region have been summoned to record statements over claims of plotting against Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The ministers are accused of holding secret meetings to stop Dr Ruto from taking over after President Uhuru Kenyatta's tenure ends in 2022.

Sources at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations told the Nation that some of the Cabinet Secretaries had arrived at DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road to give their statements on Monday morning.

More follows.