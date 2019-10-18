By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, that will see over 800,000 girls get vaccinated in the fight against cervical cancer, which is a leading cause of deaths among women in Kenya.

While launching the vaccine at Ziwani Primary School in Mombasa, President Kenyatta said the roll-out is a major milestone in the fight against non-communicable diseases.

“The vaccine will lead to a reduction of new cancer cases and protect young women against early death. It will be available in all private, public and faith based health facilities to manage cancer,” President Kenyatta said.

The president acknowledged that cancer has caused agony in many families, urging Kenyans to live a healthy lifestyle, seek appropriate screening services and control the use of harmful substances.

“Life and health of Kenyans is not something to play around with. We are fighting in political platforms, religious places forgetting the importance of this vaccine. I am glad faith based organisations are now here spearheading this vaccine,” Mr. Kenyatta said.

The launch comes after a successful pilot programme of the vaccine the Health ministry undertook in Kitui.

Advertisement

“We must stop politicking on matters of health. Let's not fight science but work together and answer questions from an intellectual point of view.