Cancer warrior Jadudi, real name Emmanuel Otieno, died at a Kisumu County hospital on Monday night after years of unsuccessful surgeries to remove a tumour from his head.

Mr Jadudi hailed from Dudi Village in Oyugis, Homa Bay County, and was 26 years old.

His mother, Leonora Adhiambo Ouma, said he died at about 9.30pm at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he was admitted in October 2018.

Mr Jadudi fought the disease with the help of members of the public whom he asked for financial aid.

The university student's struggle with brain cancer started in 2012 and after three surgeries, he sought help from the Africa Cancer Foundation.

Writer Jackson Biko, who blogged about his journey, consequently launched an online funds drive, which saw Kenyans raise Sh6.4 million in just 48 hours, surpassing the initial target of Sh1 million.

Members of the public continued sending money for his treatment.