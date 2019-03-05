 Cancer warrior Jadudi dies in Kisumu - Daily Nation
Cancer warrior Jadudi dies after years of brave fight

Tuesday March 5 2019

Emmanuel Otieno aka Jadudi

Emmanuel Otieno aka Jadudi during an interview in Nairobi on August 12, 2015. He succumbed to cancer at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga hospital in Kisumu on the night of March 4, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

By RUSHDIE OUDIA
Cancer warrior Jadudi, real name Emmanuel Otieno, died at a Kisumu County hospital on Monday night after years of unsuccessful surgeries to remove a tumour from his head.

Mr Jadudi hailed from Dudi Village in Oyugis, Homa Bay County, and was 26 years old.

His mother, Leonora Adhiambo Ouma, said he died at about 9.30pm at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he was admitted in October 2018.

Mr Jadudi fought the disease with the help of members of the public whom he asked for financial aid.

The university student's struggle with brain cancer started in 2012 and after three surgeries, he sought help from the Africa Cancer Foundation.

Writer Jackson Biko, who blogged about his journey, consequently launched an online funds drive, which saw Kenyans raise Sh6.4 million in just 48 hours, surpassing the initial target of Sh1 million.

Members of the public continued sending money for his treatment.

More follows

