By KAREN MBUYA MURIUKI

More by this Author

Courage and resilience could best describe Kibra MP Ken Okoth, not just as a politician, but as a cancer warrior.

Earlier this year, Mr Okoth revealed that he had been diagnosed with advanced colorectal cancer.

He travelled to Europe soon after where he was receiving treatment for five months.

“Napambana na hali yangu kabisa (I am dealing with my condition). Chemo drugs are brutal on the skin and immunity system,” he responded in a tweet when asked by a Twitter user how he was fairing.

The 41-year-old legislator made his first public appearance in Nairobi on Sunday since returning to the country.

Alongside Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Mr Okoth attended the annual Kibra Music Festival at the Moi Girls School, Nairobi.

“Joined my brother Ken Okoth and the people of Kibra for an exciting Music Festival earlier today. Welcome back home bro and thanks for the amazing job you and your team have been doing. Your strength and your determination inspires us all,” said Mr Sakaja on social media on Sunday.

DIAGNOSIS

The festival, which has been running for 11 years, attracts learners from early childhood development to secondary schools. Winners in different categories are awarded goodies including cash prize, trophies and certificates.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja (right) and Kibra MP Ken Okoth attend the annual Kibra Music Festival at the Moi Girls School, Nairobi on July 7, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

For over a year before his diagnosis, Mr Okoth said he had symptoms of ulcers, and sometimes of bacterial infections, for which he was treated. At some point, he was even given medication to manage stress.

By the time his doctors ordered advanced scans, the disease was already in stage four.

The MP has since been active in letting Kenyans know of the progress of his health.

Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer and colon cancer, is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum (parts of the large intestine).