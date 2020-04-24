By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

A police officer charged with the murder of a University of Leeds student was on Thursday released on Sh600,00 cash bail or Sh1 million bond with a surety of the same amount.

Police Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe denied murdering Carilton Maina in Kibra slum, Nairobi, on December 22, 2018 as he walked home after watching the live broadcast of a football match.

Mr Oyombe's lawyers, Cliff Ombeta, Harun Ndubi and Karathe Wandugi applied for his release, saying he would abide by conditions set by the court.

"Being a law enforcer, the accused will abide by any bond terms set by the court. He undertakes not to visit Kibra during the pendency of the case," Mr Ombeta stated.

He added that the accused would not interfere with the 17 prosecution witnesses, and said they were unknown to him.

COUNTER-ARGUMENTS

Advertisement

A lawyer representing Maina's family opposed the application, saying officer Oyombe would interfere with witnesses.

State prosecutors Wanjiku Gichuhi and Solomon Naulikha did not oppose the suspect's release.

"In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's a directive that fresh suspects arraigned in court be not remanded in prison remand homes to curtail the spread. We have been directed not to object to the release of the accused on bond," the prosecution told Justice Jessie Lessit.

However, the prosecutors urged the judge to impose stringent terms.

ORDERS

In her ruling, the judge directed the officer not to visit Kibra.

"I order you not to interfere with witnesses in any way or to visit Kibra pending determination of the case," Justice Lessit said.