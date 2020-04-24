alexa Carilton Maina murder: Suspect released after denying charge - Daily Nation
Carilton Maina murder: Suspect released after denying charge

Friday April 24 2020

Police officer Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe

Police officer Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe at the Milimani High Court on April 23, 2020, when he was charged with murdering University of Leeds student Carilton Maina. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Police Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe denied murdering Carilton Maina in Kibra slum, Nairobi, on December 22, 2018.
  • Mr Oyombe's lawyers, Cliff Ombeta, Harun Ndubi and Karathe Wandugi applied for his release, saying he would abide by conditions set by the court.
  • A lawyer representing Maina's family opposed the application saying officer Oyombe would interfere with witnesses.
RICHARD MUNGUTI
By RICHARD MUNGUTI
A police officer charged with the murder of a University of Leeds student was on Thursday released on Sh600,00 cash bail or Sh1 million bond with a surety of the same amount.

Police Constable Emmanuel Ambunya Oyombe denied murdering Carilton Maina in Kibra slum, Nairobi, on December 22, 2018 as he walked home after watching the live broadcast of a football match.

Mr Oyombe's lawyers, Cliff Ombeta, Harun Ndubi and Karathe Wandugi applied for his release, saying he would abide by conditions set by the court.

"Being a law enforcer, the accused will abide by any bond terms set by the court. He undertakes not to visit Kibra during the pendency of the case," Mr Ombeta stated.

He added that the accused would not interfere with the 17 prosecution witnesses, and said they were unknown to him.

COUNTER-ARGUMENTS

A lawyer representing Maina's family opposed the application, saying officer Oyombe would interfere with witnesses.

State prosecutors Wanjiku Gichuhi and Solomon Naulikha did not oppose the suspect's release.

"In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's a directive that fresh suspects arraigned in court be not remanded in prison remand homes to curtail the spread. We have been directed not to object to the release of the accused on bond," the prosecution told Justice Jessie Lessit.

However, the prosecutors urged the judge to impose stringent terms.

ORDERS

In her ruling, the judge directed the officer not to visit Kibra.

"I order you not to interfere with witnesses in any way or to visit Kibra pending determination of the case," Justice Lessit said.

She warned of dire consequences including cancellation of bond, should the accused disobey the directives.