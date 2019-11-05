By DAVID MWERE

Kenya’s population has now hit 47.6 million, up from 37.7 million recorded 10 years ago, according to figures released Monday by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

According to the latest figures by the Central Bank of Kenya, every Kenyan now owes lenders Sh130,349.

The figure will increase by the end of this year as the government projects to borrow Sh640 billion to plug the deficit in this year’s Sh3.02 trillion budget.

The figure is projected to hit the roof after a Senate committee approved the Treasury's proposal to increase the country’s debt ceiling to Sh9 trillion.

PLANNING

But even as Kenyans wake up to the reality of what each owes lending institutions, President Uhuru Kenyatta took the opportunity as he unveiled the census results to direct government ministries, departments and agencies to use the new population figures in planning.

“The results will guide successful planning in the implementation of the government agenda, which includes the Big Four Agenda,” President Kenyatta said at State House Monday during the event that was also attended by acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani and his Interior colleague Fred Matiang’i.

While announcing the results, KNBS Chief Executive Officer Zachary Mwangi noted that of the 47.6 million Kenyans, 23.5 million are males while 24 million are females.

This year's census results are unique compared with those of previous years in that they capture the total population of Kenyans at the county and sub-county levels as opposed to population size by tribes.

UN GUIDELINES

In the latest results, Nairobi leads the population by county at 4.3 million, followed by Kiambu (2.4 million), Nakuru (2.1 million), Kakamega (1.7 million) and Bungoma (1.7 million).

Lamu at 141,909 and Tana River 314,710 are among counties with the smallest population sizes.

Independent observers from Africa and beyond monitored the census while the analysis of results was done in accordance with United Nations recommendations.

Census results showed a gradual increase in population over the last 10 years.

In 2009, when the last census was conducted, Kenya had 37.7 million people, compared with 28.7 million in 1999, 21.4 million in 1989, 15.3 million in 1979 and 10.9 million in 1969.

Mr Mwangi said that data on poverty and the number of Kenyans who have access to the internet, among others, will be released at a later date once the analysis of various data gathered during the census is completed.

“This information will be used in planning, budgeting and programming for important services, policy formulation, resource allocation, creation of administrative and political units among others,” he said.

POLITICS

It was the first census to be undertaken under the new Constitution and was fully funded by the government, according to President Kenyatta.

The exercise embraced locally assembled technology from institutions of higher learning.

The figures will also play a key role in the political arena as the country heads to the general election in 2022. Political leaders will use local populations to form alliances or bargain for government posts.

The first population census in Kenya was conducted in 1897, it was basically a headcount.

It was then followed by the 1948 census that focused on non-natives, with a complete census that enumerated 8.6 million persons conducted in 1962. The census was used to set up political and administrative structures.