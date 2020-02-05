Ms Chelaite served as Rongai MP between 2003 and 2007. She was referred to as Mzee Moi’s MP.

Ms Chelaite, 75, served as Nakuru Town mayor between 1996 and 1997.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

One of the most trusted female politicians in the Daniel arap Moi regime in Nakuru County was Ms Alicen Jematia Ronoh Chelaite.

Ms Chelaite served as Rongai MP between 2003 and 2007. She was referred to as Mzee Moi’s MP. Ms Chelaite, 75, served as Nakuru Towm mayor between 1996 and 1997.

ASSISTANT MINISTER

Prior to joining politics, Ms Chelaite, who served as an Assistant Minister for Gender and Social Services, worked at Mzee Moi’s home when Mr Moi was the Vice- President.

“I know the family of Mzee Moi like the back of my hand, I spent a great deal of my time in his home at Kabarak,” recalls Ms Chelaite.

She said the said the Kalenjin will forever be indebted to Mzee Moi.

Advertisement

Ms Chelaite said the former president would summon her to State House where she would brief him on the status of economic, political and social development of Nakuru Town.

“I was living in Mayor’s House at Milimani Estate which is in the same neighbourhood with State House and I visited Mzee Moi many times,” she added.

She said the formers president liked meeting people and he rarely used helicopters in his tour of the country.

INSPIRED WOMEN

“He made sure I became the first ever female assistant minister,” said Ms Chelaite.

She said her appointment as an assistant minister inspired many women to join politics.