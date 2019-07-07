By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

By FLORAH KOECH

More by this Author

The government has set aside Sh4 billion for the supply of water from the multi-billion shilling Chemasusu dam in Eldama Ravine to Mogotio, Emining and Rongai towns.

Deputy President William Ruto commissioned the water supply project in Eldama Ravine town on Sunday.

“The government is keen to ensure the project under Vision 2030 ends the perennial water shortages in the region," Dr Ruto said.

He added, "The Sh2 billion phase two of Kirandich dam in Kabarnet, that had stalled for more than six years, will soon be complete, with a sewerage system within the town."

BENEFICIARIES

Dr Ruto further said water supply will be extended to the neighbouring Rongai constituency in Nakuru County.

The dam constructed at Sh 5.5 billion is expected to serve more than 600,000 residents of Eldama Ravine and surrounding areas.

The project marks a milestone in accomplishment of one of the Millenium Development Goals - increasing water supply in the country.

KEY PROJECT

The dam, which is 45 metres high with a capacity for 12 million cubic metres of water, will be key to projects such as fishing, irrigation and energy production.

President Uhuru Kenyatta commission Chemususu dam early in 2017 when it was completed.

It is the second largest dam after the stalled Sh38 billion Itare dam in Nakuru County.

The two dams were picked under the national water master plan as Jubilee government’s flagship projects.

OTHER PROJECTS

The DP also opened a multi-purpose hall at Eldama Ravine Girls’ High school, laid a foundation stone at Kisanana Boys’ High School and inspected work on Bahati-Solai-Subukia road.

He said that more than Sh700 million had been set aside for the last mile connectivity project in Baringo County, which will benefit more than 15,000 homes.

The DP said Ainomoi-Barwessa bitumen road, that was commissioned in 2018, will be complete in six months.

He also noted that construction of the 100-km Mochongoi-Karandi road is ongoing and that in three months, construction of Mogotio-Emsos-Mugurin road will be commissioned.

Dr Ruto toured in the company of leaders including Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, Irrigation PS Fred Segor, Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis.