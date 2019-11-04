alexa Chief Justice Maraga alleges Executive plot to oust him - Daily Nation
Chief Justice Maraga alleges Executive plot to oust him

Monday November 4 2019

Chief Justice David Maraga, in a televised address to the nation from the foot of the Supreme Court in Nairobi on November 4, 2019. PHOTO | SAM KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

SAM KIPLAGAT
By SAM KIPLAGAT
HARRY MISIKO
By HARRY MISIKO
Chief Justice David Maraga has come out to lay bare the frustration his office and the entire Judiciary have been suffering at the hands of the Executive arm of government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A visibly angry Maraga, in a televised address to the nation from the foot of the Supreme Court in Nairobi on Monday, revealed an alleged secret plot by the Executive to remove him from office before December 31.

More follows.