Chief Kadhi announces end of Ramadhan

President Uhuru Kenyatta wished Muslims happy celebrations and urged them to observe government regulations even as they mark Idd.

A section of the Muslims, however celebrated on Saturday after reports emerged that the moon had been sighted in Kwale.

By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Muslims in Kenya will celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr on Sunday, Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar has announced.

Sheikh Muhdhar said the crescent moon was sighted in Lamu, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

“We are happy to announce that the moon was sighted today and I received reports from Lamu that the moon was sighted. Therefore we will mark our celebrations on Sunday,” said Sheikh Muhdhar.

A section of the Muslims, however celebrated on Saturday after reports emerged that the moon had been sighted in Kwale.

However, Sheikh Muhdhar dismissed the reports saying it was not possible for the crescent moon to be sighted on the 28th day of Ramadhan.

MARK IDD

Advertisement

In his message, Sheikh Muhdhar urged Muslims to mark the Idd prayers at home and not to gather in mosques or open air grounds.

“We should mark the celebrations at home as directed by the government because we are still facing the [coronavirus] pandemic,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta wished Muslims happy celebrations and urged them to observe government regulations even as they mark Idd.

“I wish you the best in particular period, it is unfortunate just like your Christian brothers and sisters who had to endure Easter in difficult circumstances. I believe through unity and prayers will shall succeed and overcome,” said President Kenyatta.

OBSERVE CURFEW

Sheikh Muhdhar urged the faithful to also observe the curfew which is still being observed in the country.

“This is time for celebrations but I urge you all to know that there are measures that are supposed to be observed. Let us adhere to them,” he said.

Idd-ul-Fitr is the time for Muslim to celebrate their dedication throughout the 29-30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadhan and give thanks to God.

On this day, Muslims start the day by eating dates or snacks before leaving their homes to take part in Idd prayers in mosques and open grounds.