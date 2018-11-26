 Chinese embassy states position on SGR probe - Daily Nation
Embassy calls for fair probe into bribery claims at SGR Mombasa

Monday November 26 2018

CRBC employees Li Gen, Li Xiaowu and Sun Xin

Li Gen, Li Xiaowu and Sun Xin, employees of the China Roads and Bridges Corporation (CRBC) at the Miritini terminus of the standard gauge railway, face Mombasa Chief Magistrate Julius Nang'eya, on charges of offering a Sh500,000 bribe to influence a fraud probe. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Li Gen, Li Xiaowu and Sun Xin are charged with jointly offering a Sh500,000 bribe to an inspector for favour in an investigation.
  • The embassy says it fully respects Kenyan laws and always requires Chinese institutions, companies and individuals in the country to strictly comply with them.
By MOHAMED AHMED
The Chinese Embassy in Kenya has sent its officers to check on three nationals charged with bribery at a Mombasa court.

Li Gen, Li Xiaowu and Sun Xin are charged with jointly offering a Sh500,000 bribe to an inspector for favour in an investigation on claims of fraud at the standard gauge railway terminus in Miritini.

LEGAL RIGHTS

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, the embassy said it hopes Kenyan authorities protect the legal rights and interests of the employees of the China Roads and Bridges Corporation.

According to the charge sheets, the three offered the money to inspector Andrew Warui and his team.

The accused faced two other counts of offering a Sh200,000 bribe. 

“It is our hope that the truth will be found out as soon as possible through objective and fair investigations,” the embassy said.

It added that it fully respects Kenyan laws and always requires Chinese institutions, companies and individuals in the country to strictly comply with them.

“The embassy has urged the Africa Star Railway Operation Company to actively cooperate with Kenyan authorities in investigating [the matter].  The company has also been required to take effective measures to enhance its management and ensure operation in conformance with laws and regulations,” the statement said.

“As always, the embassy will render full support to the SGR operation team to provide high standard services.”

The accused were arrested last week by detectives of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on claims that they attempted to bribe officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The DCI is looking into reports of manipulation in ticketing, that is said to be part of a multi-million-shilling ticketing fraud, in the case over which four Kenyans were also arrested. The Kenyans are also employees of the CRBC.

