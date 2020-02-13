By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A Nairobi court has allowed police to detain four Chinese nationals who were arrested last week.

Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani directed the four, who were arrested after a video of one of them assaulting a Kenyan at a Chinese restaurant in Kileleshwa surfaced online, to be detained for 15 days.

Police wanted 21 days to investigate the suspects over assault and immigration offences.

State prosecutors Jacinta Nyamosi and Everlyn Onunga told the court that police were yet to interrogate the man who was caught on camera being whipped.

Ms Nyamosi said the suspects, who were working as chefs at the Chinese restaurant, have no work permits.

She said they entered the country last year on visitors' visas whose validity period had lapsed.

