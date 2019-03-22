By ELIZABETH MERAB

Nairobi County health officials have requested referral hospitals within the city to reactivate their cholera treatment units following a confirmation of a cholera outbreak in the city.

In a letter dated March 21, and addressed to all county medical superintendents, Nairobi County Director of Health Lucina Koyio said that all sub counties in Nairobi are on high alert.

“The county is experiencing a wave of cholera outbreak which was confirmed yesterday [Wednesday] March 20. In this regard, I am requesting all referral hospitals to reactivate their cholera treatment units to prevent the spread of the disease,” said Dr Koyio.

“All sub-counties should be on high alert and treat all suspected cases of cholera as cholera cases. Please also reactivate your sub county response teams,” said Dr Koyio.

Two private city schools early this week wrote to parents telling them to monitor what their children eat after three children from Riara were suspected to have cholera.