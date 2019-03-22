 Cholera breaks out in Nairobi, again - Daily Nation
Nairobi metropolitan hospitals alerted on cholera outbreak

Friday March 22 2019

sewage

Raw sewage. Hospitals in the Nairobi metropolitan area have been requested to reactivate cholera treatment units following new outbreak. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • Nairobi County Director of Health Lucina Koyio says cholera cases confirmed on Wednesday, March 20.
  • Dr Koyio tells sub-county hospitals to treat all suspected cases as cholera cases.
By ELIZABETH MERAB
Nairobi County health officials have requested referral hospitals within the city to reactivate their cholera treatment units following a confirmation of a cholera outbreak in the city.

In a letter dated March 21, and addressed to all county medical superintendents, Nairobi County Director of Health Lucina Koyio said that all sub counties in Nairobi are on high alert.

“The county is experiencing a wave of cholera outbreak which was confirmed yesterday [Wednesday] March 20. In this regard, I am requesting all referral hospitals to reactivate their cholera treatment units to prevent the spread of the disease,” said Dr Koyio.

“All sub-counties should be on high alert and treat all suspected cases of cholera as cholera cases. Please also reactivate your sub county response teams,” said Dr Koyio.

Two private city schools early this week wrote to parents telling them to monitor what their children eat after three children from Riara were suspected to have cholera.

In 2017, the county faced a major cholera outbreak prompting the county government to call for closure of roadside food eateries and food vendors.

