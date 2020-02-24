She is also accused of obtaining Sh127,000 from Lucy Kamwara after promising to help her import shoes from China

The suspect was last week released on a Sh2 million bond by a Meru court over similar charges.

By ALEX NJERU

A Chuka court has freed the director of Raynam Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Limited who has been accused of Sh2.1 million fraud.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate John Njoroge on Monday, Ms Rachel Gakii Ananga was released on a Sh1 million bond.

INTERROGATION

The court also ordered that the suspect be handed over to Tigania Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers where she is needed for interrogation over fraud allegations.

Ms Ananga, who was arrested by officers from Chuka Police Station in Tharaka-Nithi about a month ago, had been charged with 10 counts of fraud at the Chuka court.

She is accused of receiving money from her customers and promising to give them loans and other items like motorbikes.

Some of the charges at the Chuka court include obtaining Sh505,000 from Mr Hardswoth Kithinji and Sh60,000 from Ms Mwende Nyaga after promising to give them loans.

BUY MOTORCYCLES

She is also accused of obtaining Sh127,000 from Lucy Kamwara after promising to help her import shoes from China.

She allegedly received Sh54,000 from Mr Eric Kinyua, Sh54,000 from Mr Benson Murithi, Sh45,000 from Mr Kenneth Munene and Sh26,000 from Mr Lyod Munene promising to help them buy motorcycles.