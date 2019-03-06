By JOSEPH WANGUI

By AGEWA MAGUT

The mother of a Nairobi woman who allegedly lost control of her multimillion-shilling properties to a church associated with Dr David Owuor now wants the government to intervene.

Ms Alice Wachuka Macharia yesterday called on State investigative agencies to unearth circumstances under which her daughter Jane Muthoni purportedly lost control of her multi-storeyed apartments in high-end Nairobi suburbs.

The mother, while speaking to the Nation by phone, said she was shocked to learn from the media that her daughter had been deprived of the ownership of her properties.

“I learnt about Muthoni’s situation in the media. I do not want to be drawn into speaking about the bishop (David Owuor). I am only worried about my daughter. She was rich,” said Ms Macharia.

She added that the entire family has been feeling frustrated for at least seven years after Ms Muthoni stopped talking to them.

“I’m stressed and feeling depressed. I want to have audience with the bishop. The family is troubled and frustrated because of our daughter. We are only asking for God’s intervention because we have been in tears since she joined the church,” said Ms Macharia.

Although she declined to meet reporters, she claimed her daughter was married, but divorced her husband after joining the church. After the divorce, Ms Macharia said, the couple divided their properties equally.

“It is long since we spoke. She does not speak to us. She never calls us or other members of the family. I do not know where she is heading and now I want government’s intervention to have my daughter released,” she said.

According to her, in the event Ms Muthoni is not in control of her properties, she must have been misled or coerced to transfer ownership or to register another person as a co-director.

“We are in pain to see our daughter suffer and lose her property,” said Ms Macharia, who lives in Nanyuki Town in Laikipia County.

Meanwhile, members of the church associated with the preacher came out to defend their leader yesterday following reports of his involvement in a property wrangle.

Led by Mr John Litunda, an archbishop at the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, several high-ranking officials of the church dismissed reports that Dr Owuor had been living at a former highflying lawyer’s house and his church was being financed by her properties.

“The mightiest prophet has never lived in Westlands. It is well-known that for many years he has been living in Runda,” Rtd Maj Gen George Chaka, another official, said.

He added that the church takes tithes from members during church service and the amounts they bring in are sufficient to maintain the clergyman’s lifestyle.

“In fact, it is through the offering and tithes that we get that we have been able to support Lillian Macharia as she executed her duties free of charge for Jane Muthoni,” he claimed.

Rtd Maj Gen George Chaka said Lillian's rent, upkeep, and car were provided by the church during her 14-year stint as the manager of Ms Njagi’s estate.

On Monday, the siblings of Ms Njagi, 62, stormed the apartment complex demanding her title deeds and vehicle logbooks from the members of the Kings Outreach Ministries.