Civil servants to fund Covid-19 kitty

By JUSTUS WANGA

The government is rolling out a pay cut programme starting this end month covering lower cadre civil servants to support the war against Covid-19.

The group was not affected by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s announcement last month that saw high-ranking government officials surrender a fraction of their pay ranging from 20 to 30 percent.

A circular by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on Thursday gives guidelines on how the voluntary exercise will be implemented as the government seeks to boost the war-chest against the pandemic that is ravaging the globe.

“You are expected to issue any public officer who would like to volunteer salary cut to signify their consent to the authorised officer by completing the attached standard consent form,” Mr Kinyua said.

Like the law requires, whoever contributes to the kitty must still retain at least a third of their gross salaries after all the deductions.

It is also copied to regional commissioners, departmental heads and county commissioners.

Last month, Mr Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, and senior officials such as cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries offered a percentage of their salaries.

"I call on the other arms and tiers of government to join us in this national endeavour, by making similar voluntary reductions; which will free-up monies to combat this pandemic," the President pleaded.

OFFERED SUPPORT

Public Service CS Margaret Kobia yesterday said a number of government staffers had offered to support the kitty prompting the letter from Mr Kinyua.

“Let’s first be clear that this is a voluntary exercise. Employment Act does not allow us to reduce salaries without consent of employees. The circular is to ensure that the staff willing to give voluntarily are facilitated,” she said adding that all the ministries are involved.

Despite the assurance from the government, a section of the staff, however, expressed fear that they may, in the long run, be forced to part with a chunk of their salaries especially if only a handful of takers respond.

“Of course they will tell you that it is voluntary but wait until it turns out that nobody or just a few of us volunteered. We are gathering that they want to make it compulsory,” a senior official from the Health ministry said.

With initial pointers that the government wanted to force every civil servant to take a pay cut like some corporates have done, the union of civil servants announced they would challenge such a move in court forcing the government to back down.

“I have seen countries suffering the same pandemic offering safety nets to its citizens and workers, why would they want to do the opposite here? We will oppose any pay cut with our blood,” UKCS deputy secretary-general Jerry Ole Kina said.

WAGE BILL

Running Sh795 billion annual wage bill, the government hopes to free some tens of millions and redirect to the social security measures given the grinding effect the partial lock down has had on the economy.

The total workforce stands at about 210,000, of which 142,000 work in the county governments, some on secondment. As of late last year, civil servants were taking home Sh78,000 every month on average, making the public service employees some of the best paid in the region. This is according to Salaries and Remunerations Commission.

At the same time, Ms Jane Karuku, the head of the emergency response fund set up by Mr Kenyatta last month to bolster the country’s countermeasures against Covid-19 said they were receiving overwhelming support from Kenyans.

“Kenyans from all walks of life have responded positively sending in as little as Sh50 to several sh100million donations. This speaks to the admirable Kenyan Harambee spirit and commitment to unite in one accord, she said.

She said the board was accepting both cash and kind donations.