Cleric evicted in 35-year-old case with neighbour

By WANJOHI GITHAE

More by this Author

A 35-year-old land dispute pitting the family the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (Aipca) head Archbishop Fredrick Wang’ombe Nderitu and his siblings, against one Mr Ayub Wang'ondu came to an end this week when the cleric was evicted from the land in Njabi-ini, Nyandarua.

The High Court in 2012 and the Court of Appeal in 2017 ruled that Mr Wangondu was the owner of the 22 acre piece of land, but the archbishop continued to occupy it illegally.

CONTEMPT OF COURT

Mr Wang’ondu had even obtained contempt of court orders against the cleric but this didn’t help.

But when the police descended on the land in the wee hours of Tuesday morning this week, there was little resistance as eight houses were demolished and the occupants asked to vacate the land.

Mr Wang’ondu however asked police not to demolish the church building, where local members of Aipca worship.

Related Stories Bishop refuses to vacate 22-acre land

Advertisement

Njabi-ini OCPD Gideon Ngumi confirmed the eviction and said no member of Mr Nderitu’s family will be allowed back to the land unless the court issues another order.

“I have been castigated that I took long to effect the court decree, but the truth is, I had to weigh all security implications and humanitarian situation. In the end, the law took its course,” he said.

Mr Wang’ondu who has battled the matter in and out of courts since 1985, acknowledged that the court order had been effected.

GRATEFUL

“Justice has been served and we are grateful. If the Nderitu family wishes to go to the Supreme Court, we will be there to defend ourselves. This issue has taken far too long,” he said.

He added that his family will discuss how both parties can legalise the church building standing on the property.

“This is not about the archbishop or his office, it’s about the local congregants and my family. We will sit down and arrive at a solution,” said the 76-year-old man.

In 1985, Mr Wang’ondu applied for land at the Settlement Fund Trustee and was allocated plot number 3273 in South Kinangop.

After paying all requisite fees, he got the title deed in mid-1990s.

LACKED MERIT

In 1998, Stanley Nderitu Ngari (now deceased), the archbishop’s father, contested the allocation despite being allocated land — number 3274 — adjacent to Mr Wang’ondu’s. Mr Ngari claimed the two parcels of land belonged to him.

Mr Wang’ondu filed a counter claim and after years of court appearances, the High Court ruled in Mr Wang’ondu’s favour on March 22, 2012.

Mr Ngari was given 60 days to vacate. But he moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling.

He passed on in late 2012, leaving his sons, led by archbishop Wang’ombe, to pursue the matter.

After five years of failing to appear before the court, the appellate court judges, dismissed the appeal.

AUCTIONEER

In 2017, the Archbishop, through lawyers Arthur Mathitu Nderitu and Joseph Wachira Nderitu, sought to have the 2012 eviction decree stayed.

High Court judge Mary Oundo found that the application lacked merit.

On December 18, 2018, a court-appointed auctioneer moved to evict the archbishop and his siblings from the land.

Mr Wang’ondu moved to put up a new perimeter fence, but Archbishop Wang’ombe and his siblings forcibly moved back to the property.