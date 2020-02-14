Clinical council opens probe on Nairobi Women’s Hospital

By NASIBO KABALE

More by this Author

The Clinical Council yesterday conducted its preliminary investigations on the Nairobi Women’s Hospital following claims of bills inflation.

The council said 90 clinical officers that are attached at the facility have the required qualifications. The council is in charge of disciplinary actions against clinical officers in the country.

Mr Peterson Wachira, the national chairman of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, said the backlash at the facility has created a negative perception about clinical officers, with patients refusing to be seen by them.

“We deal with majority of the outpatient services in the country, yet we’re now looked down upon. Clinical officers are qualified to work in private and public hospitals and nothing should make patients lose trust in us,” he said.

RECENT MEDIA STORIES

Meanwhile, the hospital has in a last-ditch effort sent short messages to their clients, saying their services are above board.

Advertisement

“Dear patron, this is with reference to the recent media stories you may have read or heard about. We assure you of our commitment towards patient safety, clinical excellence and quality. We are fully functional to serve you at all times,” the hospital said.

In an exposé, the Nation detailed the extent to which the management was going to optimise profits, sometimes making inpatients stay longer than necessary to justify inflated bills.

Following the scandal, US-based private equity firm Evercare Health that owns the hospital has taken over the day-to-day running of the facility after the chief executive, Dr Felix Wanjala, stepped aside.

In a spot check at the Adams Arcade branch, the Nation found few patients, with majority paying cash for services rendered.