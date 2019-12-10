By GERALD ANDAE

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) plans to file a contempt of court case against Nairobi County government after it defied the ruling on reverting parking fees from Sh400 to Sh200.

The consumer lobby says City Hall is acting with impunity after failing to stick to a court directive that temporarily suspended an increment on parking fees, awaiting the ruling of the case.

In pleading for the suspension order, Cofek had last week argued that the notice issued on the increase was too short, unreasonable, punitive and discriminatory and that no public participation was conducted before the decision to raise the charges was reached.

“This is impunity. We are planning contempt charges,” said Cofek Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro in a text message.

He claimed that the county legal department was served with the court order on Thursday last week. However, the higher fee was still being levied.

City Hall Director of Parking Services Tom Tinega differed with Mr Mutoro saying that they were yet to be served with the court order and when that is done, he will be directed on the way forward. “There is a process. Our legal team has told me they are still waiting to receive the document from the petitioner then once they get it, they will trickle it down to me for the way forward.

“Let them show a stamped document of what they served the county’s legal department or Count Attorney. The document must be seen by the department and stamped received with date indicated,” added Mr Tinega.

On Thursday, motorists paid the old fee of Sh200 but this was reversed on Friday where they had to part with Sh400.