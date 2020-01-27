Cohen widow allowed to pick belongings from home

By MARY WAMBUI

Sarah Wairimu Cohen, who is charged with the murder of her husband Tob Cohen, on Monday collected her personal effects from the home she shared with her late spouse in Kitisuru.

A court had ordered that she be accompanied by two female officers in every room she enters to pick her belongings.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives also took inventory of each item she picked from the house that is still cordoned off as an active crime scene.

She entered her late husband's home at half past 11 a.m. accompanied by her lawyers and DCI detectives.

Before accessing the house, her lawyers briefly differed with DCI over which cameras would be allowed in to document the process.

Homicide detective Maxwell Otieno had insisted that only DCI cameras will be allowed in but was this was opposed by Ms Cohen's lawyer Philip Murgor.

Mr Murgor was also opposed to an attempt by one of the Cohen family's lawyers to access the home to verify items that she would pick.

"The court order was very clear on who gets in. We must stick to it," said Mr Murgor.

The issue was however sorted out after the Cohen family's lead lawyers Cliff Ombetta and Dunstan Omari settled on having the DCI record the process.

"We wanted to be present to ensure that all she picks is rightly hers but since the order does not permit us, we shall review the footage recorded by the DCI," said Mr Ombetta.

Sarah's access to the property was allowed by the High Court on January 16.

She was only allowed to pick her clothes, handbags, shoes and makeup.