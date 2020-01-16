She had earlier told the court that life has become expensive because she is forced to buy new clothes and hire taxis to move around.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

The High Court has allowed the widow to slain Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen to collect some of her belongings from their matrimonial home.

Lady Justice Stella Mutuku on Thursday ruled that Ms Sarah Wairimu is only allowed to get particular things from her matrimonial home in Kitusuru.

The judge directed that the collection of the specific items should be done under the supervision of officers from the Director of Criminal Investigations and her lawyer.

“Ms Wairimu is allowed to collect her clothes, shoes, handbags and grooming tools from the premise,” said Justice Mutuku.

She added: “The items to be collected shall be the ones deemed necessary to afford her comfortable life under the circumstances of this case.”

The court directed the DCI to facilitate the collection of the said items.

The judge also directed that the collected items should be itemised in a list signed by Ms Wairimu and the DCI.

Ms Wairimu had requested the court to also allow her to pick foodstuffs and beverages of perishable nature including alcoholic and soft drinks from the house. But the judge ruled that it lacked the jurisdiction to grant that request.

Ms Wairimu had also asked the court to be allowed access to her home to collect all utensils and electronics and that her motor vehicle be released to her.

She also wanted to get her get her personal files from her office, books, golfing equipment, all furniture, photographs, artwork, music collection and lawn mower.

Ms Wairimu had further asked the court to direct the DCI to hand over her two Rottweiler dogs named Major and Snow.

She had further asked the court to issue a gag order barring media and other people from commenting about her succession rights to the matrimonial property.

She also wanted the sister to the deceased, Ms Gabrielle Hannah Cohen barred from being handed over possession of the disputed home.

Ms Wairimu is facing murder charges following the death of her husband in July last year.