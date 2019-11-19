If successful, Ms Nyakang’o will be in charge of controls for withdrawals from the public kitty as well as manage counties’ appetite.

By DAVID MWERE

Ms Margaret Nyakang’o has inched closer to becoming the next Controller of Budget (CoB) after she was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta for vetting by the National Assembly.

If the MPs approve her nomination by the President, she will replace Ms Agnes Odhiambo, whose eight-year non-renewable term ended on August 27.

While announcing the President’s decision to nominate Ms Nyang’ate yesterday, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said the Finance and National Planning Committee would consider her name before reporting to the House either recommending her approval or rejecting it.

The selection panel chaired by former Brand Kenya CEO Mary Kimonye had forwarded three top nominees from which the President was required under the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act to select one.

Other than Ms Nyakango, also in the race were Mr Justus Nyamunga, who sits in the Budget unit at State House, Ms Judith Akuma, Mr Duncan Otieno, Ms Edith King’ori, Mr Leornard Lari, Mr James Akeyo, Ms Celestine Munda, Mr Muinde Patrick, Ms Karen Njeri, Mr Macklin Ogolla, Ms Elizabeth Mwathi and Mr Abubakar Abdirahman.

