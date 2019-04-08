He argues that his prosecution amounts to abuse of office and that he risks to be subjected to unfair treatment.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Controversial preacher James Ng’ang’a on Monday moved to court to stop his prosecution over Sh3.6 million fraud claims.

In a suit filed at the High Court, he claimed that he has a civil dispute over a 17 bedroom house in Nairobi’s Karen estate yet a Mr Wickson Njoroge Mwathi has threatened to use investigating agencies to settle a score with him over that row.

THREAT

He alleged that the matter has caused him mental and psychological torture as his security is under threat.

Through lawyer Cliff Oduk, he sued Mr Mwathi, the Inspector-General of the Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this matter, the court be pleased to issue an order of injunction restraining the agents of the sued parties from instituting, arraigning and charging Pastor Ng’ang’a in a court of law,” said Mr Oduk.

According to the televangelist, the dispute dates back to three years ago when he entered into a lease agreement with Mr Mwathi over a residential property.

Mr Mwathi was acting as an agent for Chinese nationals who wanted to rent the house, the preacher said.

The pastor’s terms were that the tenant was to pay a monthly fee of Sh 450,000 and deposit for two months. Also a tenant has to give him a written notice 60 days prior if he or she wishes to terminate the lease.

When Mr Mwathi and the Chinese nationals approached him on April 6, 2016, he said they agreed with the terms and even paid him six months’ rent in advance.

But the dispute arose when the tenants allegedly failed to issue their landlord with the 60-day written notice on termination of lease and went ahead to demand from him Sh 3.6million as monies to be refunded.

ILLEGAL

The Neno Evangelism leader in his case documents claimed that Mr Mwathi had vowed to teach him a lesson using his ‘connections’ with the police.

“I was subsequently harassed and subjected through untold pain and suffering in an attempt to exert illegal as well as unlawful pressure to make payment of the said monies to Mr Mwathi,” he said.

Pastor Ng’ang’a presented himself at the Central Police Station on April 1 after being called by the Officer Commanding Station.

He alleged that it is then that he learnt that he was being accused of fraudulently obtaining money from Mr Mwathi.

He was then arrested on April 2 but was later on freed on a police bond of Sh 100,000.

He appeared before a court in Milimani on April 5 to take plea but was told that the matter was still under investigation.

The case is set to come up in court again on Tuesday.