President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced a countywide curfew from 7pm to 5am starting Friday in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an address to the nation, the President also outlined new measures to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

The President announced a 100 percent tax relief for Kenyans earning gross salary of less than Sh24,000 and reduced income tax down from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Members of the Cabinet will take pay cuts to "share the burden occasioned by the global health pandemic", President Kenyatta announced. The salary reductions will be as follows:

The President and Deputy President – 80 percent

Cabinet Secretaries – 30 percent

Chief Administrative Secretaries – 30 percent

Principal Secretaries – 20 percent

