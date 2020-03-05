Coronavirus: China drugs export ban sees costs shoot up

China was first to restrict export of important reagents used in making antibiotics.

Medicines that could help manage the coronavirus, which were previously affordable, now cost more than three times their previous price.

By ANGELA OKETCH

More by this Author

A ban on exports of vital drugs by manufacturing countries has put Kenya in a quandary.

The medicines that could help manage the coronavirus, which were previously affordable, now cost more than three times their previous price.

China was first to restrict export of important reagents used in making antibiotics.

It is the world’s main supplier of raw active pharmaceutical ingredients used in making common drugs, from antibiotics, the anti-inflammatory pain reliever Ibuprofen, aspirin and drugs for chronic illnesses.

India followed suit with a ban on other drugs. With Kenya heavily reliant on the two countries for its pharmaceuticals, the health sector is hurting.

Already there is a shortage of medicines in the market as the Covid-19 outbreak wreaks havoc on China’s manufacturing and overseas trade.

Advertisement

India’s medicines, whose export is restricted, include the painkiller paracetamol, Tinidazole, (antibiotic), metronidazole (antibiotic marketed under the brand name Flagyl) and formulations for babies.

Experiencing a shortage

As a result, the cost of a tin of 1,000 paracetamol has risen to Sh800 from Sh200, the Nation has learnt.

“We’re experiencing a shortage; we can’t be buying paracetamol at Sh800. I don’t know how much they’re going to sell a pair,” said Chief Pharmacist Fred Siyoi.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board boss added: “We can manufacture up to 30 per cent (of our needs) … that’s why we always import drugs from other countries”.

Figures seen by the Nation indicate that 83 per cent of drugs consumed in the country are imported from foreign countries, with only 17 per cent manufactured locally.

India supplies 35 per cent of Kenya’s imports.

However, the country relies fully on China for active ingredients in antibiotics and heart medicines, among other drugs.

Dr Siyoi has asked patients with chronic illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension and asthma, to stock more drugs if possible, in the light of the looming shortage.

The country is considering restricting export of medical commodities.

Kenya Pharmaceutical Distribution Association Chairman Kamamia Murichu said the bans are going to affect the industry.

“We note that India … has in the recent past put up restrictions on exports of drugs and related products like masks and gloves. We need to ask ourselves what is our way forward,” he said.

“If need be, we’re also going to restrict our exportation and urgently look for alternative sources,” he added.

So far, more than 3,000 people infected with the virus have died, while more than 80,000 remain infected.

Close monitoring

Last week, the United States of America’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement noting that one drug is now in short supply because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

However, it did not disclose the name of the drug citing “confidential commercial information”.

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said they are closely monitoring about 20 products whose manufacturers rely solely on China for finished products or active ingredients.

Screening crew

Meanwhile, cargo volumes at Mombasa port are expected to reduce as the virus spreads.

The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa — a business membership organisation that represents the interests of importers and exporters in Kenya and the Eastern Africa region — says an increase in vessels’ docking time is expected.