By NASIBO KABALE

More by this Author

Travellers coming into the country from Italy, South Korea and Iran will now also be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, the government has said.

The task force on the COVID-19 coronavirus on Sunday said that Kenya will take measures adopted by other countries and those recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) seriously.

The head of the task force, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, said cases have soared in Italy, Iran and South Korea and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is thinking of other possible measures to take in order to keep the country safe.

SELF-QUARANTINE

“Our response must adjust to the new reality. It would be helpful if the travellers can also be checked before they leave their countries,” he said. Mr Kagwe said that Kenyans should also be ready to self-quarantine as well.

He added that Kenya is expanding testing sites and will continue to monitor all entry points: “We will coordinate with other East African nations and assist each other by pooling resources.”

Advertisement

Mr Kagwe, who was speaking after the team’s first meeting, said that counties will also be equipped to handle a possible outbreak through the establishment of isolation and treatment facilities in all Level Five and referral hospitals across the country by March 15.

Localised outbreaks of the virus outside of China are fuelling concerns among experts that the virus is spreading too quickly and may be past the point of containment.

The United States has already announced additional travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy and South Korea in response to the coronavirus outbreak following the first death from the virus.

TRAVEL BAN

The Trump administration said an existing travel ban on Iran would extend to foreign nationals who had been in that country in the past 14 days. The State Department is advising Americans not to travel to parts of Italy and South Korea affected by the virus.

Health officials are warning the public to prepare for a potential global pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has advised all countries to prepare.

“This virus has pandemic potential,” he said. The WHO will not yet call the coronavirus a pandemic, claiming that needs across affected countries are too varied and the classification would increase fear, Mr Ghebreyesus said during a briefing.

EPIDEMIC

WHO considers the classification of a global pandemic when epidemics occur in several countries at once. However, there's no clear threshold for the number of cases that meet the definition of an epidemic, with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defining it as "an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area."