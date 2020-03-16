By VERAH OKEYO

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council on Monday morning raided Avane Clinic located at Yaya Centre, Nairobi after it claimed to sell coronavirus test kits for Sh3,000.

The dermatology and medical spa had issued a flier claiming to offer Covid-19 tests just days after Kenya confirmed its first case of the virus.

The move comes just comes just days after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe issued a stern warning against businesspeople profiteering off the pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, while confirming two more cases of the virus in Kenya, yesterday warned that anyone found taking advantage of the Coronavirus crisis would be dealt with by the authorities.

The disease has now infected almost 170,000 people around the globe and killed more than 6,000, with several countries going into lockdown as Europe becomes the new epicentre of the outbreak.

More follows..