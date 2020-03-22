alexa Kenya confirms eight more coronavirus cases - Daily Nation
Kenya confirms eight more coronavirus cases

Sunday March 22 2020

PHILIP MOMANYI MAOSA
Kenya has confirmed eight more cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 15.

In a briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the patients, who comprise five Kenyans, two French nationals and a Mexican, have been isolated, as the 363 passenger who came in contact with them are being traced.

Mr Kagwe added that all international flights have been suspended effective March 25 except cargo flights, whose crew must observe strict safety guidelines.

He said that the seven other patients who tested positive are stable.

CS Mutahi Kagwe directs all arrivals to Kenya to self-quarantine for 14 days, failing which they will be prosecuted.