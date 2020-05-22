Covid-19: 52 more test positive

The minister also announced that the number of recoveries had risen to 380 with the discharge of five more patients.

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Kenya on Friday recorded 52 new Covid-19 cases bringing the national tally to 1,161.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 2,567 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The Health minister, in his daily briefing, said Nairobi accounted for 23 of the new cases, Mombasa and Busia seven each.

Eight of the cases in Nairobi were recorded in Kibera which has become a virus hotspot in the capital.

"Kibera is worrying as it now has eight cases and we will make a decision based on scientific research," Mr Kagwe said.

He lauded Mombasa making significant progress in containing the disease.

Kenya, which confirmed its first case of the virus on March 13, had tested a total of 55, 074 samples from different parts of the county by May 22.

The ministry further said that the number of fatalities had remained the same, 50.

At the same briefing in Machakos, Mr Kagwe announced that Kenya will no longer import Personal protective equipment (PPE) because local manufacturers are now able to produce quality gears for health workers.