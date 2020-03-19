By NASIBO KABALE

The number of coronavirus patients in Kenya remained seven on Thursday, the Health ministry saying eight other suspected cases had all returned negative results.

In his update for the day, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the eight people were tested over the last 24 hours and that they were being processing for discharge from hospital.

"Today we are not reporting an increase in positive cases," he said, noting the testing will continue as suspected cases are identified.

CS Kagwe said the seven patients are six Kenyans and a Burundian and that all these cases were imported.

"All seven are doing well," he said.

