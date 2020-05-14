By NASIBO KABALE

Kenya on Thursday reported 21 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 758 and the death toll to 42.

Dr Mercy Mwangangi, Health Chief Administrative Secretary, said in a briefing that three coronavirus patients left hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the country to 284.

All the 21 patients who tested positive are Kenyans and the youngest is seven-years-old, Dr Mwangangi said.

Twelve of the new Covid-19 patients are from Mombasa, one from Uasin Gishu and the others are from Kajiado and Nairobi, four each.

Dr Mwangangi said eight foreign truck drivers were sent back to Tanzania at the Namanga border point after they tested positive.

