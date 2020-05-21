By ANGELA OKETCH

Kenya has recorded 80 new Covid-19 cases after testing 3,102 samples.

The national tally now stands at 1,109, the Health ministry announced Thursday.

During the daily coronavirus briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi said 41 of the new cases were recorded in Nairobi, 20 in Mombasa, seven in Siaya, six in Kwale.

He said a six-month-old baby is among the new patients found in the last 24 hours.

Mr Kagwe said nine more people were discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, raising the country's total number of recoveries to 375.

The Covid-19 death tally remains 50, the CS said.

At the same time, the Health ministry said it projects new Covid-19 cases in Kenya will peak in September. Speaking during the briefing, Health Director-General Patrick Amoth urged the public to keep observing Covid-19 guidelines to curb the spread of the disease.