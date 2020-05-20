Kenya's Covid-19 cases pass 1,000 mark...

By ANGELA OKETCH

Kenya on Wednesday acquired two mobile laboratories and testing kits from Germany to help fight Covid-19 as the number of cases passed the 1,000 mark.

The Health ministry announced 66 new cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said at a press briefing that of the new cases 62 are Kenyans and 2 foreigners.

Mr Kagwe announced an extension of cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh and Old Town estate in Mombasa until June 6.

Malls and eateries will remained closed until the same date, the CS announced.

