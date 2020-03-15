- Coronavirus: Kenya confirms 2 more cases - VIDEO...

Suspended entries into Kenya by people from all countries affected by the Covid-19 disease for 30 days. This will take effect in the next 48 hours. He said that only Kenyan citizens and foreigners with permits will be allowed into the country provided they quarantine.

Ordered the self-quarantine of all people who have entered Kenya over the last 14 days. He said they should go to hospitals for checks should they exhibit symptoms

Suspended learning in all institutions. Primary and secondary day schools will suspend operations from Monday with boarding schools doing the same by Wednesday. Universities and tertiary institutions will be closed by Friday.

Asked government offices and businesses to allow employees to work from home .

Urged cashless transactions to prevent the risk of transmission through physical handling of money.

Asked the public to avoid congregating and visited crowded places such as malls.