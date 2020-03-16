By VERAH OKEYO

Nurses at Mbagathi Hospital, one of the hospitals that holds one of the three largest isolation camps for coronavirus (Covid-19), are on a go-slow.

The healthcare professionals are citing lack of adequate coronavirus training and little support to protect their families who they go home to every evening after working near patients that are potentially suffering from the virus.

A spot check at the hospital by the Nation revealed that, to the outside eye, work was going on but conversations with the caregivers shed light into the complaints of the nurses.

On Friday last week, a nurse broke down in tears about her fears of going back home to her children amid concerns that she could infect them.

Nation has learnt that an emergency meeting between Nairobi County and the nurses’ union and association has since been called to address the situation.

The health workers are also complaining that the hospitals are not in “crisis mode” yet in other wards since the other departments differ from the isolation wards and do not have masks or any other protective gear.

