A leaked audio from the Ministry of Health (MOH) caused panic among Kenyans on Monday amid fears and caution to prevent cases of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The ministry quickly clarified that it was recorded during a simulation exercise by its employees in case of an outbreak.

“The audio ... was part of ... the crisis communication training on Covid-19, in Machakos County over the weekend,” it said in a statement

It reiterated that there was no confirmed case of the virus in the country.

FALSE INFORMATION

This audio came a day after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe asked the public not to forward false information on social media about the virus.

It was the latest of several cases of a false alarm regarding confirmed coronavirus cases.

CS Kagwe said, "The danger of spreading false information is that if indeed it is true and we want to take measures, nobody is going to believe us."

PAST CASE

Last week, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) had to reassure the public of no confirmed cases after messages on social media caused panic.

KNH said information circulated on social media, regarding a confirmed case of the virus, was false and that the public should ignore it.

The ministry and Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna also reiterated this and noted that surveillance had been heightened.

The ministry said, however, that two suspected cases were investigated at the KNH on February 28 and that the results were negative.

GLOBAL TOLL

The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 Monday after dozens more died at its epicentre in China and cases soared around the world with a second fatality on US soil.

The virus has now infected more than 88,000 people and spread to over 60 countries after first emerging in China late last year, AFP reported.

Kenya has moved to restrict travel, saying those coming into the country from Italy, South Korea and Iran will also be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.