Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese has suspended Sunday Schools and directed bishops to ensure masses do not go beyond one hour, as measures of containing the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to all the churches, Pastoral Coordinator Wallace Ng'ang'a also said members should avoid shaking hands.

As the nation battles the pandemic, the church has listened to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe's appeal that the war requires efforts and commitment of everyone.

"Please take any precautionary measures according to the situation on the ground. Let us ask Christians to continue praying fervently for God's mercy to eradicate coronavirus. Wishing you blessings and protection. Take care and remain safe," the statement said.

Other additional safety steps are:

Lessen the hymns during mass (no entrance, Bible and offertory processions in order to avoid contact and respect the one-meter distance from each other)

The offertory should be done after communion prayer

Minimise the Sunday announcements

We encourage that mass readings and prayers of the faithful, except the Gospel, to be taken by only one person to avoid contact with the microphone

No greetings by hand during sign of peace

If possible, add the number of masses to avoid congestion

Where possible, encourage members to use paybill number

So far in the country, seven people have tested positive for the virus that was first detected in December last year in Wuhan, China.

According to data from the Health ministry, 177 people have been tested and no deaths have been reported.

To supplement ongoing efforts, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Friday released Sh7.4 billion which will be used to buy medical equipment among others.

"That money goes to help our health facilities and our health workers," President Uhuru Kenyatta said.