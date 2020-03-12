The government has also directed that anyone who has returned from any affected country to self-isolate, even if they do not have symptoms.

In a statement to newsrooms Thursday evening, government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has further advised the public to also avoid undertaking any non-essential travel.

By ELIZABETH MERAB

More by this Author

Public servants have been banned from non-essential travel to countries that have been affected by coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a statement to newsrooms Thursday evening, government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has further advised the public to also avoid undertaking any non-essential travel.

The government has also directed that anyone who has returned from any affected country to self-isolate, even if they do not have symptoms. Almost 125,000 cases have now been reported to WHO, from 118 countries and territories.

“Today the President met with the National Emergency Response Committee to receive a progress report on the implementation of key preparedness and response measures are undertaken so far,” said Oguna.

Mr Oguna also said that a simulation exercise meant to determine the country’s level of preparedness to handle cases of Covid-19, should there be a need to, will be carried out at Mbagathi Hospital on Sunday.

In the past two weeks, the number of cases reported outside China has increased almost 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has almost tripled, the WHO added.

Advertisement