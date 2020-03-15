The government is suspending travel for all persons coming into Kenya from any country with reported coronavirus cases. Only Kenyan citizens and any foreigners with valid residence permits will be allowed to come in provided they proceed on self quarantine or to a government designated quarantine facility. This will take effect within the next 48 hours to cater for any passengers who may be en route. This directive will remain in effect for the next 30 days or as varied by the National Emergency Response Committee.

All persons who have come into Kenya in the last 14 days must self-quarantine. If any person exhibits symptoms such as cough, or fever, they should present themselves to the nearest health facility for testing.

We have suspended learning in all our education institutions with immediate effect. Consequently, and to facilitate a phased approach, primary and secondary day schools are to suspend operations from tomorrow. For those in boarding schools, the school administration is to ensure that students are home by Wednesday, March 18 while universities and tertiary Institutions are to close by Friday, March 20.

Where possible, government offices, businesses and companies are encouraged to allow employees to work from home, with the exception of employees working in critical or essential services.

In order to avoid the risk of transmission through physical handling of money, we encourage the use of cashless transactions such as mobile money and credit cards. We appeal to mobile operators and banks to take into consideration the situation, and reduce the cost of transactions during this period.

In line with the directive to avoid crowded places, citizens are encouraged to: Avoid congregating including in places of worship; Minimise attendance to social gatherings including weddings and funerals, and restrict the same to immediate family members; Avoid crowded places including shopping malls and entertainment premises; Minimize congestion in public transport wherever possible; Limitation of visitors to hospitalised patients in both public and private hospitals.