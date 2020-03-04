Coronavirus rocks senators’ Germany trip

The lawmakers were caught up in the confusion as the reality of the cancellation sunk in.

The senators were on their way to Berlin when the organisers announced the cancellation of the meeting just before they landed.

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

Four senators and several parliamentary staff have spent three days in Berlin, Germany, for official business that never was.

The members of the trade committee had been invited for the annual Afro-European conference on trade that was to start last Monday but was cancelled at the last minute due to coronavirus threat.

They include Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru, who chairs the committee, his deputy Loitiptip Anuar, Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Mwangi Githiomi (Nyandarua).

The Nation could not immediately confirm the identifies of the parliamentary staff on the trip that has cost taxpayers millions of shillings.

However, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka announced the lawmakers could be back in the country by late Wednesday after they succeeded in securing their return tickets.

“Yes, they have already secured their return flights,” Mr Lusaka told the Nation on Wednesday morning after reports emerged that the lawmakers had been struck in Germany after a meeting they were to attend was cancelled just before their plane touched down.

“They will be leaving Berlin at 2.30pm Kenyan time via Amsterdam and we expect them back home before the end of the day,” Mr Lusaka added.

The meeting was to start last Monday and run through to Friday with the lawmakers forming the Kenyan delegation.

“They were not stuck there. The cancellation of the conference downed on them soon after they landed in berlin,” a senior official in Parliament’s protocol office told the Nation.

Each senator is entitled to Sh91,000 daily subsistence for anytime they are on a visit in Germany according to a circular issued by the Parliamentary Service Commission at the beginning of the year.

The rates for the staff largely depends on the job scale of individual staff.

Since the meeting was to last for seven days, it then follows every senator would have earned Sh637,000 for the duration of the meeting.

Similarly, it costs anything between Sh150,000 to Sh200, 000 for a return first class ticket to Europe.

In the communication delivered to the house, Mr Muturi told the MPs that his office had received communication from the office of the UN Secretary-General indicating that the meeting had been scaled down from the initial two weeks to one day, owing to concerns related to the corona virus pandemic.

