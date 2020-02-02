By ELIZABETH MERAB

By AFP

Two people with a high fever were on Sunday quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from China.

The precautionary measure was taken as a deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has left 304 people dead so far.

One of the travellers was from Beijing and took a Kenya Airways flight in Dubai, while the other arrived from China aboard a China Southern Airlines plane.

PREVIOUS CASES

This is the third such case in Kenya, the first having been of a student who travelled via Kenya Airways flight KQ886.

The unnamed student, in his early 20s, left Wuhan for Zhangjiajie City on January 20, travelled to Nairobi through Guangzhou in China and Bangkok in Thailand on January 27 and landed at the JKIA in Nairobi on January 28.

Health Cabinet Secretary reported on January 31 that tests validated in South Africa showed the student did not have the viurs.

The second case was reported in Mombasa County, where a female medical student from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou has been admitted to Coast General Hospital.

The student, who arrived on Thursday, is in a private room at the Rehemtullah Ward, Mombasa County Chief Health Officer Khadija Shikely said.

SO FAR

Since emerging out of the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China and spread to 24 countries.

Among the affected parts are Hong Kong, Australia, Cambodia, India, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore and South Korea.

The others are Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates.

Many of the infections overseas have been of people who had travelled from Wuhan, an industrial hub of 11 million people, or surrounding areas of Hubei province.