By BARNABAS BII

By TOM MATOKE

County governments in the North Rift region have allocated millions to construct additional health facilities to improve access to care and reduce referral of cases.

The devolved units - Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi and Trans Nzoia - have also pumped millions of shillings into refurbishing hospitals.

The efforts are aimed at decongesting the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to allow it to concentrate on specialised cases.

Nandi has allocated Sh500 million for the construction of a mother and baby unit at Kapsabet Referral Hospital, Sh200 million for Nandi-Hills sub-county hospital, Sh300 million for Kobujoi hospital, Sh80 million for Maraba hospital and Sh26 million for Kabiyet hospital.

“The Mother and Child Hospital project is way ahead of our schedule; phase two will commence this month. Health projects which were rolled over from 2018/2019 financial year are nearing completion, these include construction of 17 dispensaries and 10 maternity wings,” Governor Stephen Sang said.

MEDICINE AVAILABILITY

The devolved unit, he said, has acquired 10 state-of-the-art ambulances to be deployed to cover all sub-counties.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, plans are on to expand the 135 health facilities in the four sub-counties.

“We have been having a problem with securing essential drugs from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency. The process is so slow and cannot help a lot during times of emergencies, such as this malaria outbreak,” Deputy Governor Wesley Rotich said.

Uasin Gishu County has allocated Sh800 million for construction of Ziwa level five hospital to reduce referral cases to Eldoret and Nairobi and improve access to quality healthcare.

“The construction of the level five hospital is expected to address the demand for healthcare services to 1.2 million people,” Ms Evelyn Rotich, County Health Executive said.

PROBE SCHEME

In Trans Nzoia County, the construction of 400-bed capacity Trans-Nzoia Teaching and Referral Hospital remains incomplete due to cash flow challenges, several legal suits and claims of wastage of public resources by critics, who have demanded re-evaluation of the Sh1.4 billion project.